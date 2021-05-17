Benchmark Protocol Price Reaches $1.17 on Top Exchanges (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Benchmark Protocol has a market capitalization of $28.26 million and approximately $577,883.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Benchmark Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00002648 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00085731 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00022402 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $605.46 or 0.01365308 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00065095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.49 or 0.00116106 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Coin Profile

MARK is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 74,326,503 coins and its circulating supply is 24,060,432 coins. The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Buying and Selling Benchmark Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benchmark Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Benchmark Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

