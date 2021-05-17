Beowulf Price Hits $0.0116 on Top Exchanges (BWF)

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Beowulf has a market cap of $11.58 million and approximately $34.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beowulf coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beowulf has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beowulf Profile

Beowulf (CRYPTO:BWF) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 coins. The official website for Beowulf is beowulfchain.com . Beowulf’s official Twitter account is @BeowulfChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beowulf Blockchain offers a blockchain-based platform named Biploma for educational institutions and corporations to host degrees, diplomas, and certificates on the blockchain with the highest level of reliability and accessibility at the lowest possible price. With Biploma, degree holders can easily prove their credibility. In addition, information on the blockchain cannot be faked or tampered by anyone, thereby preventing document fraud successfully. “

Beowulf Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beowulf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beowulf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beowulf using one of the exchanges listed above.

