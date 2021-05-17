Berry Data Trading Down 35.8% Over Last 7 Days (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One Berry Data coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.00 or 0.00009041 BTC on popular exchanges. Berry Data has a market cap of $8.00 million and approximately $274,857.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Berry Data has traded 35.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00091309 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.62 or 0.00451116 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.02 or 0.00230561 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004953 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $583.03 or 0.01317603 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00042538 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

