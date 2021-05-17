Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target Cut to $165.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $184.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 60.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.05.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock traded down $2.27 on Monday, reaching $102.70. The company had a trading volume of 55,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,818,546. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -233.27 and a beta of 1.96. Beyond Meat has a 52-week low of $99.86 and a 52-week high of $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 8.56.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Beyond Meat’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $690,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,563,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $643,547.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,290,022. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter worth $310,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter worth $5,556,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 10,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

