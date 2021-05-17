Biffa (LON:BIFF) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Biffa plc (LON:BIFF) traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 273.50 ($3.57) and last traded at GBX 271 ($3.54). 240,019 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 559,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 267.50 ($3.49).

The stock has a market cap of £828.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 273.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Biffa Company Profile (LON:BIFF)

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste; and production of energy, as well as production and sale of recovered commodities, such as energies, papers, glasses, metals, and plastics.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Biffa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biffa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.