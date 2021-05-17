BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Trading Up 1%

BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) shares were up 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.90 and last traded at $20.90. Approximately 285 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.70.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLRDF shares. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. SEB Equities downgraded shares of BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, SEB Equity Research downgraded shares of BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day moving average is $18.32.

BillerudKorsnÃ¤s AB (publ) provides fiber based packaging materials and solutions in Sweden and internationally. It operates through three segments: Product area Board, Product area Paper, and Solutions & Other. The company offers kraft papers for medical equipment and food packaging sectors; and sack papers for making sacks.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.