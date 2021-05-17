Bintex Futures (BNTX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.02 Million

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 17th. Bintex Futures has a market capitalization of $65,261.08 and approximately $1.02 million worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bintex Futures coin can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00001516 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003439 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00088859 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.19 or 0.00447457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.11 or 0.00227281 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005032 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $561.94 or 0.01315167 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00042007 BTC.

Bintex Futures Coin Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

