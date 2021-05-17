BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Up 8.5%

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) shot up 8.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.95 and last traded at $13.93. 107,310 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,071,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.84.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BCRX. Barclays lifted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.05.

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 3.03.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.80 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 233.45% and a negative return on equity of 328.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,259,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,134,000 after acquiring an additional 315,852 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after acquiring an additional 475,989 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $30,770,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,990,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,413,000 after acquiring an additional 334,394 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,504,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,469,000 after acquiring an additional 931,841 shares during the period. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

