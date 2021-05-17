Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) PT Lowered to $90.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BHVN. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.64.

Shares of BHVN traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,829. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $43.83 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.09.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.46 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3710.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Childs bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.14 per share, with a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,532,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,629,310.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Childs bought 13,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,932.00. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $43,510,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 46.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,145,000 after buying an additional 375,612 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 689.4% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 302,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,648,000 after buying an additional 263,821 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,783,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,608,000 after buying an additional 258,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,456,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,556,000 after buying an additional 251,355 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

