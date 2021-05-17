BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for BIOLASE in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 14th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser expects that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $1.15 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BIOL. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ:BIOL opened at $0.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.70. BIOLASE has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.51.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 58.34% and a negative return on equity of 541.14%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIOL. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in BIOLASE during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BIOLASE by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,216,250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 105,250 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in BIOLASE in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in BIOLASE by 1,103.5% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 607,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 556,948 shares during the period. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

