BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target Increased to $159.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $118.00 to $159.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential downside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for BioNTech’s Q3 2021 earnings at $7.89 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $30.38 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BNTX. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on BioNTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price target on shares of BioNTech and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.89.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $193.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,087. The company has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.00 and a beta of -1.74. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $213.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.86.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 66.72% and a negative net margin of 250.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was up 7294.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in BioNTech by 3.5% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 20,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,326,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter worth $18,630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

