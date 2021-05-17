Biotron Achieves Market Cap of $57,240.77 (BTRN)

Biotron (CURRENCY:BTRN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Biotron has a market cap of $57,240.77 and $1.00 worth of Biotron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Biotron coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Biotron has traded 48.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00084927 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00022930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $532.80 or 0.01237617 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00062143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.48 or 0.00114945 BTC.

Biotron (BTRN) is a coin. Biotron’s total supply is 411,092,461 coins and its circulating supply is 65,965,771 coins. Biotron’s official Twitter account is @BiotronI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Biotron is biotron.io . The Reddit community for Biotron is /r/Biotron

According to CryptoCompare, “Biotron is a personal data analytics platform that serves both individuals and organizations. It provides business intelligence products to organizations, which are created by validating individual users data. Biotron users can choose what data is harvested and earn cryptocurrency in return, depending on the data contribution. A mobile app is also available (Biotron App). BTRN was developed by Biotron and it is an Ethereum-based token that enables trading data between consumers and providers. It is the only available token for consumers to buy access to data or for data providers receive compensations. Furthermore, the BTRN is used to cover transactions fees and reward miners for transactions validation. “

