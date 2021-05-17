Bird Construction Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bird Construction in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s FY2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$554.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$597.95 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Laurentian raised their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Bird Construction presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.94.

Shares of TSE BDT opened at C$9.91 on Monday. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of C$5.24 and a 52 week high of C$9.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$525.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.99%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

