Bismuth Price Hits $0.33 on Top Exchanges (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000723 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bismuth has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bismuth has a total market cap of $6.19 million and approximately $8,918.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00013216 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000086 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000103 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 28,003,674 coins and its circulating supply is 19,003,217 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

