BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Price Hits $0.0028 on Exchanges

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One BitCapitalVendor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. BitCapitalVendor has a total market capitalization of $2.88 million and approximately $334,588.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00086167 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004033 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00022544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $612.19 or 0.01359987 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00064949 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00115081 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Coin Profile

BitCapitalVendor (BCV) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 coins. The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com . BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

BitCapitalVendor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the exchanges listed above.

