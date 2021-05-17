Bitcloud Trading Down 15.7% Over Last 7 Days (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 17th. Over the last week, Bitcloud has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0279 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcloud has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $815.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,447.58 or 1.00395441 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00049575 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $697.98 or 0.01576557 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $301.35 or 0.00680676 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00011547 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $171.09 or 0.00386448 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.51 or 0.00195399 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00009285 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006180 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,556,015 coins. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.