bitCNY (BITCNY) Price Up 0% This Week

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. During the last week, bitCNY has traded 0% higher against the dollar. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.33 million and $5.52 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitCNY coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00089863 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $199.38 or 0.00442305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.72 or 0.00230087 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004954 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $607.41 or 0.01347471 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00042239 BTC.

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

