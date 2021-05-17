Bitcoin Adult Price Hits $0.0008 (BTAD)

Bitcoin Adult (CURRENCY:BTAD) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Bitcoin Adult coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Adult has a total market cap of $39,258.12 and $7.00 worth of Bitcoin Adult was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Adult has traded 37.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003439 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00088859 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.19 or 0.00447457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.11 or 0.00227281 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005032 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $561.94 or 0.01315167 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00042007 BTC.

Bitcoin Adult Profile

Bitcoin Adult’s total supply is 52,764,795 coins and its circulating supply is 50,803,558 coins. Bitcoin Adult’s official Twitter account is @BTADULT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Adult’s official website is www.bitcoin-adult.com

