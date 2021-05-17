Bitcoin Atom One Day Volume Hits $138.00 (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. During the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 44.2% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $3.28 million and $138.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 65.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000028 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000064 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

