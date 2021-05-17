Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Price Down 20% This Week

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 17th. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market cap of $2.64 million and $6,050.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 20% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00019548 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.91 or 0.00260157 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001493 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000027 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000894 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

Bitcoin Confidential is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.