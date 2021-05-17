Bitcoin Gold Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.52 Billion (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 17th. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and approximately $109.92 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 28.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $86.55 or 0.00199155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.34 or 0.00541519 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $114.49 or 0.00263433 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00015154 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000689 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

