Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Tops $293.20 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 17th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $5.49 billion and approximately $2.06 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for $293.20 or 0.00651339 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,014.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,126.63 or 0.02502818 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00070297 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001715 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003436 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,735,627 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

