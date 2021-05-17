Bitcoin Zero Price Tops $0.0022 on Major Exchanges (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded 27.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 17th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Zero has a market capitalization of $64,466.02 and $144.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00090337 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $199.69 or 0.00452207 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $100.24 or 0.00226993 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005109 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $584.84 or 0.01324389 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00042938 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Coin Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

