BitcoinHD (BHD) Market Capitalization Achieves $21.03 Million

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. During the last week, BitcoinHD has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinHD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.46 or 0.00007676 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinHD has a market cap of $21.03 million and $5.09 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00090372 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $204.66 or 0.00454409 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.22 or 0.00229178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $610.24 or 0.01354931 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00042123 BTC.

BitcoinHD Coin Profile

BitcoinHD’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity . BitcoinHD’s official website is www.btchd.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

BitcoinHD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinHD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinHD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

