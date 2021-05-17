BitcoiNote (BTCN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $16.00

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded down 20.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One BitcoiNote coin can now be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. BitcoiNote has a market cap of $78,113.05 and $16.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitcoiNote has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoiNote alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000119 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 51.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote Profile

BitcoiNote (BTCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 12,630,166 coins. BitcoiNote’s official website is www.bitcoinote.org. The official message board for BitcoiNote is medium.com/@bitcoinote. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoiNote is Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

BitcoiNote Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoiNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoiNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoiNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoiNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.