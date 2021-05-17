BitcoiNote (BTCN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $16.00

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded down 20.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 17th. BitcoiNote has a market cap of $78,113.05 and approximately $16.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitcoiNote has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar. One BitcoiNote coin can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000119 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 51.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote Coin Profile

BitcoiNote (CRYPTO:BTCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 12,630,166 coins. The official website for BitcoiNote is www.bitcoinote.org. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitcoiNote is medium.com/@bitcoinote.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoiNote is Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

BitcoiNote Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoiNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoiNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

