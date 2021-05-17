BitcoinPoS Price Hits $1.93 (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded 39.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. BitcoinPoS has a market capitalization of $8.39 million and $31,740.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded down 52.2% against the US dollar. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be purchased for about $1.93 or 0.00004281 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001900 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded up 137.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About BitcoinPoS

BitcoinPoS (BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,566,531 coins and its circulating supply is 4,355,077 coins. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

