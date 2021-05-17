Bitrue Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $10.67 Million (BTR)

Bitrue Coin (CURRENCY:BTR) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 17th. Bitrue Coin has a market capitalization of $33.75 million and $10.67 million worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitrue Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000521 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitrue Coin has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00084927 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00022930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $532.80 or 0.01237617 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00062143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.48 or 0.00114945 BTC.

Bitrue Coin Coin Profile

Bitrue Coin (BTR) is a coin. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 820,407,097 coins and its circulating supply is 150,521,228 coins. The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial . The official message board for Bitrue Coin is medium.com/@bitrue . Bitrue Coin’s official Twitter account is @BitrueOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitrue Coin is www.bitrue.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The architecture of Bither is designed to minimize the computational resources required for safeguarding the network, by doing so, a portion of the computing power, by the miners’ choice and in a democratic way can be driven towards scientific projects that are in need of computing power to process big data. Bither works with “Proof of Work” (PoW), as its consensus algorithm, though with a different architecture and distinct functions compared to Bitcoin, Ethereum, and many other similar networks. Bither’s innovation is in its calculation of network hash rate and automatic separation of computing power by using trusted master nodes. Through a hybrid method, these masternodes are defined and implemented in high numbers. Moreover, each master node's information is compared to other master nodes and there is automatic and precise supervision over the accuracy of the computations and their orders. “

Buying and Selling Bitrue Coin

