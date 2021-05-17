Bitzeny (ZNY) Market Capitalization Tops $196,709.22

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 17th. Bitzeny has a market cap of $196,709.22 and $15.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitzeny has traded 42.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitzeny coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.60 or 0.00629552 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007741 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00009956 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000172 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

ZNY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

