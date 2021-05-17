BlackCoin (BLK) Trading 0.7% Higher This Week

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. During the last week, BlackCoin has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $8.33 million and $1.27 million worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00040209 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 72.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001379 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,665,043 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

BlackCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

