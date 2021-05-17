Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) Price Tops $0.0049

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 17th. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a market cap of $572,421.68 and $3,126.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded down 32.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blockmason Credit Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00087767 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00022669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $619.28 or 0.01373816 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00063944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.28 or 0.00115971 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Profile

Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Blockmason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason . The official website for Blockmason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockmason Credit Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockmason Credit Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockmason Credit Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockmason Credit Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.