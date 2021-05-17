BLOCKv (VEE) Trading 8.7% Lower This Week

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 17th. BLOCKv has a total market capitalization of $18.94 million and approximately $613,532.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLOCKv coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BLOCKv has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00084562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003863 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00022292 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $574.75 or 0.01304195 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00064435 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.98 or 0.00115689 BTC.

About BLOCKv

BLOCKv (VEE) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,301,394,753 coins. The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

BLOCKv Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

