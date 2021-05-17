Blockzero Labs (XIO) Reaches One Day Volume of $310,615.00

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. In the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000902 BTC on major exchanges. Blockzero Labs has a market capitalization of $14.48 million and $310,615.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00084982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003916 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00022103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $598.85 or 0.01344102 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00064877 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.57 or 0.00115757 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Coin Profile

Blockzero Labs (XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,038,563 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockzero Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockzero Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

