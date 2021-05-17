Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) Market Capitalization Reaches $99.83 Million

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Over the last seven days, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a total market capitalization of $99.83 million and approximately $127,057.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.63 or 0.00005890 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00085571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00022364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $607.28 or 0.01361564 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00064580 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.25 or 0.00114909 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Coin Profile

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) is a coin. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 coins. The official message board for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is medium.com/@bloomzed . Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official Twitter account is @BloomzedInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is bloomzed.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.