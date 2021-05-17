BMO Capital Markets Raises SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target to C$31.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.14% from the stock’s current price.

SNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cfra set a C$35.00 price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note on Monday. ATB Capital lifted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC upped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SNC-Lavalin Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.19.

TSE SNC traded up C$0.17 on Monday, hitting C$32.34. 798,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,573. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$27.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.52. SNC-Lavalin Group has a twelve month low of C$17.50 and a twelve month high of C$33.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.78.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($1.81) by C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.76 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.1099999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Alexander S. Taylor sold 1,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.25, for a total transaction of C$50,105.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at C$43,845.75.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

