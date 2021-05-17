BMO Capital Markets Trims Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Target Price to $104.00

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $138.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist raised their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Roth Capital raised Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.86.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ KOD traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.22. The company had a trading volume of 6,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,635. Kodiak Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $42.97 and a fifty-two week high of $171.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.23 and a beta of 1.42.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98). On average, equities research analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $773,257.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,765,169.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOD. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 13,879,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,777 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,176,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,263 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $170,035,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,961,000 after purchasing an additional 401,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $56,042,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.