BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Acquires 1,267,820 Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 129.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,247,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267,820 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.57% of Nikola worth $31,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKLA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Nikola by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 25,876 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nikola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Nikola by 185.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nikola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $736,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its stake in Nikola by 465.0% in the 4th quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Nikola in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nikola presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

In related news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 552,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $7,999,997.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NKLA stock traded up $0.83 on Monday, hitting $12.95. 107,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,398,360. Nikola Co. has a one year low of $9.37 and a one year high of $93.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.69.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. As a group, analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Nikola Profile

Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures battery electric and hydrogen-electric vehicless. It operates in two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, vehicle components, and class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sector.

