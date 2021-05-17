BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Acquires 9,747 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,747 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.07% of MSCI worth $23,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in MSCI by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,650,435,000 after purchasing an additional 359,793 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at $351,057,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in MSCI by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 621,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,408,000 after purchasing an additional 87,517 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in MSCI by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 604,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,962,000 after purchasing an additional 74,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in MSCI by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 536,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,616,000 after purchasing an additional 90,775 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. UBS Group upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. MSCI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.43.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $5.35 on Monday, hitting $458.11. The company had a trading volume of 536 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,626. The firm has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $460.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $426.95. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $299.09 and a twelve month high of $495.16.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

