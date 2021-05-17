BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Acquires New Stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 446,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,851,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.14% of Bilibili as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BILI. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bilibili by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. 39.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BILI shares. 86 Research upgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. CLSA began coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Nomura raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.30. 22,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,317,323. Bilibili Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $157.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.43) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

