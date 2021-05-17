BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.13% of Garmin worth $32,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Garmin by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 190,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Garmin by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $177,544,000 after acquiring an additional 17,697 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Garmin by 7,490.0% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 260,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,225,000 after acquiring an additional 257,507 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Garmin by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $926,480.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total value of $148,427.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,908 shares of company stock worth $3,035,579. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $140.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,890. The company has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $76.51 and a 1-year high of $145.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.45.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.06 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.57.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

