BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys 15,748 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 807,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,748 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 2.80% of Plexus worth $74,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Plexus by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,349,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,206,000 after acquiring an additional 168,648 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,142,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,383,000 after purchasing an additional 110,479 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at $481,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at $33,294,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 323,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,279,000 after purchasing an additional 73,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Plexus from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Sidoti lowered Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Plexus from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

PLXS traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.82. 142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.18. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $56.16 and a 1-year high of $98.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.88 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael V. Schrock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $430,200.00. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $161,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,125 shares in the company, valued at $819,922.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,536 shares of company stock worth $1,949,315 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

