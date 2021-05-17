BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys 37,127 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 460,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,127 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.33% of CDW worth $76,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 12,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 119,734 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,846,000 after buying an additional 50,959 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 15,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 25,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,298,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total value of $646,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,518,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,600,435. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDW. Citigroup boosted their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.75.

Shares of CDW stock traded down $2.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $167.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,858. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $96.91 and a 12 month high of $184.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.94 and its 200 day moving average is $149.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.58%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

