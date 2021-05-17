BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys 66,512 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 53.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,749 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,512 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.07% of FedEx worth $54,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 10,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,606 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total transaction of $333,603.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,833. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FDX stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $309.34. 6,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,375,163. The company has a market capitalization of $82.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.79 and a fifty-two week high of $317.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $289.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. FedEx’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.56.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.