BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Decreases Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,635 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.15% of Fortive worth $36,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Fortive by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Fortive by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 62,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in Fortive by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 100,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 10,192 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Fortive by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 27,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

In other news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at $226,822,524.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $36,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,364.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,447,173 shares of company stock valued at $104,586,498 in the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FTV traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.31. 4,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,266,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $54.93 and a 52 week high of $82.12. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.58.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTV. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.21.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.