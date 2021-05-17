BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Decreases Stock Position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 54.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 544,170 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.98% of Vericel worth $25,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 302.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vericel by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 105,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 30,861 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vericel by 204.1% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 201,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 135,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Vericel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $50.21. 850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,066. Vericel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.21 and a 200 day moving average of $40.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5,077,000.00 and a beta of 3.11.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Vericel had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $2,040,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,535,605.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $921,293.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,452.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,372 shares of company stock valued at $5,955,973. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VCEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.