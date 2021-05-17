BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Grows Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,268 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,321 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.18% of NetApp worth $29,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTAP. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of NetApp by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 769.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,530 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.37. 853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,820,933. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.96 and a 52-week high of $79.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.39%.

NTAP has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NetApp from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. OTR Global upgraded NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.60.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.