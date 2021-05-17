BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $206.58 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,279 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 96,745 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.9% of BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $206,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its position in Tesla by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $8.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $581.60. The stock had a trading volume of 184,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,089,578. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $682.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $671.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,184.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.06, for a total value of $6,440,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,028,747.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total value of $1,035,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,226 shares in the company, valued at $13,958,164.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,153 shares of company stock valued at $79,086,769 in the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. FIX upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JMP Securities cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.93.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

