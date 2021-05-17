BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $63.34 Million Stock Holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 143.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,734,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,022,677 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.22% of XPeng worth $63,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in XPeng by 216.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in XPeng by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in XPeng during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in XPeng during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in XPeng during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Get XPeng alerts:

Shares of XPEV traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $25.80. 72,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,950,711. XPeng Inc. has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $74.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.09.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. XPeng’s revenue for the quarter was up 616.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

XPEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on XPeng in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.40 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

XPeng Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV).

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.