BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $80.92 Million Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,519 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.19% of Biogen worth $80,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 6.5% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.4% in the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen stock traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $282.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $271.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.10. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.57.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

