BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Invests $22.44 Million in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 115,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,444,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.21% of Repligen as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at $80,850,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Repligen by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,036,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,606,000 after purchasing an additional 320,301 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Repligen by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,188,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,746,000 after purchasing an additional 214,585 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Repligen by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 314,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,336,000 after purchasing an additional 82,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at $13,904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

RGEN stock traded down $2.05 on Monday, hitting $169.91. 817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,593. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $109.38 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a current ratio of 13.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.20.

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.85, for a total transaction of $50,402.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,467,557.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $4,165,161.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,210,464.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,667 shares of company stock worth $9,106,790. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

